Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Watch out for areas of patchy fog on the morning commute especially for areas south and southwest of Columbus. This may slow a few of you down this morning but should improve during the mid-morning hours.

Get ready for another sunny and warm day, a few clouds moving in and out this afternoon but should not impact the warm-up. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with a south wind 5-10 mph.

More clouds but staying warm on Thursday as we gear up for the arrival of our next system, a few areas of patchy fog for the morning commute then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures remain near 80 degrees.

A cold front will arrive on Friday brining the chance for much-needed rainfall. The morning commute looks dry with showers moving in shortly before midday and more of a steady rain by the late afternoon and early evening. It is very possible that the warmest part of the day will happen just before midday and temperatures will begin to fall as more showers and pockets of moderate rain develop and move in, this will be something to watch.

Clouds and showers will likely linger into the weekend, this will keep us cool so expect highs to struggle to get out of the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.