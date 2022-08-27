COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeling more like summer again across the two-state region with afternoon thunderstorms again in the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures at or near 90 degrees, but loads of moisture in the atmosphere making it feel very muggy as this summer pattern has returned.

Next week, not changing a lot in our forecast as we remain mostly zonal through the first half of the week. A weak frontal boundary tries to push into the region midweek putting us slightly in northwesterly flow, but the ridge of high pressure to our east holds firm. Expect stray showers and storms during the afternoon and evening with highs near 90s for the week.

Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics with a disturbance in the Caribbean which has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. High pressure continues to build locally, helping to keep the system towards our south and west over the coming week with likely impacts along the Texas and Mexico coast. Another storm on the heels of that one in the Atlantic Ocean which has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.