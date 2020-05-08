More wind and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms along a cold front

The gusty winds will be back today along with a chance for a few showers and rubles thunder as our next cold front moves into the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with a few light showers or sprinkles possible this afternoon, the actual cold front will not move in until later tonight and with it we could see a more showers and rumbles of thunder.

Not much rain will be associated with this front as most locations could see around a tenth of an inch or less, the heavier rain and stronger storms will stay to our west and southwest.

Beautiful on Saturday with sunny skies, temperatures will be cool however with most of the area only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mother’s day:

Great weather for Mother’s Day with lots of sun and warmer temperatures! Look for highs to reach the middle 70s with a lot less wind compared to Friday and Saturday.