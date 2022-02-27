COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a dreary, cool and some light sprinkles on Sunday changes are coming for the upcoming work week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Monday you will wake up to some morning cloud cover and maybe a light sprinkle or two, but by the afternoon the sun will be out in full force. However, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with readings in the 60s.

Tuesday we see some high level cloudiness move in as temperatures climb towards 70s degrees. Midweek will see a bigger warmup as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies as high pressure builds. in.

Not much changing for the end of the week; however, temperatures will be on the warmer side with 80s popping up as rain chances become slim in your First Alert Forecast.