Morning clouds then sunny skies for Sunday afternoon and into the upcoming week

Clouds hang around through this evening and overnight until we begin the transition process now that the rain has exited and the frontal system pushes through Sunday. Morning clouds for the start of the day Sunday but we quickly become sunny with temperatures warming into the mid 70s with the sun returning.

Start of the week remains fairly quiet with sunny skies and weak high pressure aloft. But temperatures will be a tad on the warmer side as some areas nose into the low to mid 80s. Another weak boundary moves through Tuesday aiding in more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures but remaining seasonable through midweek.

Our next chance of rain returns Friday into the form of sporadic showers with more isolated showers and storms possible for next weekend.