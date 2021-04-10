 

Morning clouds then sunny skies for Sunday afternoon and into the upcoming week

Clouds hang around through this evening and overnight until we begin the transition process now that the rain has exited and the frontal system pushes through Sunday. Morning clouds for the start of the day Sunday but we quickly become sunny with temperatures warming into the mid 70s with the sun returning.

Start of the week remains fairly quiet with sunny skies and weak high pressure aloft. But temperatures will be a tad on the warmer side as some areas nose into the low to mid 80s. Another weak boundary moves through Tuesday aiding in more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures but remaining seasonable through midweek.

Our next chance of rain returns Friday into the form of sporadic showers with more isolated showers and storms possible for next weekend.

Saturday

66° / 61°
Clear
Clear 0% 66° 61°

Sunday

78° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 51°

Monday

84° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 84° 55°

Tuesday

83° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 83° 55°

Wednesday

77° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 77° 50°

Thursday

76° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 76° 53°

Friday

74° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 74° 57°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
62°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
64°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

