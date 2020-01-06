Morning clouds turn back to sunshine by afternoon

We start out this work week rather benign. Our front that comes through is a fast mover, more or less clips us with morning clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. By Tuesday afternoon we are back to sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures behind this system. Winds may pick up a bit from the northwest 10-20 mph. For the remainder of the week, overnight lows will be cool down into the upper 30s highs will gradually warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week. The weekend will be more unsettled especially Saturday as a Weather Aware Day because of the setup for severe weather. There is a lot of time between now and Saturday that we need watch closely, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.