COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds continue to stream into the southeast throughout the remainder of your evening and into the overnight. Our southern counties might see a light passing shower, but otherwise remain overcast and slightly warmer as the clouds will act as an insulator tonight keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds slowly decrease throughout the day Sunday as temperatures remain well below average as we prepare for an unsettled Thanksgiving week forecast coming up.

A gulf low will help produce a few light showers throughout the day on Tuesday as temperatures remain in the mid 50s. We warm up slightly ahead of Thanksgiving with readings climbing into the mid 60s.

A cold front will bring a few showers late in the day for Turkey Day with some early morning showers possible for Black Friday. This system will likely hang around into the weekend with some wrap around moisture squeezing out a few light showers by Saturday.