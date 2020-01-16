Morning fog and showers, partly cloudy this afternoon

The streak of foggy mornings continues with visibility less than a mile, give yourself an extra 10-15 minutes for your commute.

A weak cold front will approach the area this morning and it will bring us a chance for a little bit of light rain, while I don’t expect widespread coverage, it will be a nuisance for those who must get out in it. Clouds will begin to decrease behind the front and winds will become breezy, not much of a cool down as temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s and nearing 70 in our far southern counties.

Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, the next chance for rain will come Saturday evening along a cold front. This front will bring rain Saturday evening into Sunday morning and it will also bring cooler temperatures.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60 but early next week winter returns with highs in the 40s and overnight temperatures down into the 20s.