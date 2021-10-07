Morning rain then we finally clear and dry out for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This pesky upper level low which has plagued us with showers and storms along with flash flooding across the southeast is poised to exit the region through the day Friday. Unfortunately we will see more showers through the overnight and for part of the morning before we finally start to clear out.

For the weekend as the low pulls out we see weak high pressure building in across the southeast helping to return us to sunny conditions and a chance to dry out from all the rain that we’ve seen across the two-state region this week.

We stay dry for Columbus Day as a weak boundary moves in from the north; however, looks to wash out as we remain mostly sunny through mid to late week. High pressure is reinforced around Thursday of next week helping to keep dry while warming above average.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for afternoon highs while morning lows will be running close to average until next week were we see readings above average.