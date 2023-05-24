Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We’ll stay soggy for the Wednesday morning commute with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Good news, rain will wrap up before midday and clouds will slowly decrease throughout the late afternoon, expect high temperatures to finally warm up to the upper 70s to near 80 for some.

Clear overnight and a little cool as we start Thursday morning in the 50s, plenty of sunshine will push temperatures into the middle 80s by the afternoon and early evening.

Staying dry and warm for Friday into the first half Memorial Day weekend, highs will reach the 80s with sun and a mixture of clouds. Can’t rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Sunday and on Memorial Day thanks to a disturbance in the Atlantic but chances remain low.