COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Light showers will continue through tonight and into Monday morning as the closed upper level low slowly exits the southeast. Gradually clearing through the day Monday will occur making for a pleasant Monday night for Halloween festivities.

Not a drastic drop in temperatures behind this low pressure system, but Tuesday morning will be chilly with low 50s likely, along with a few select areas in the upper 40s. Mid to upper 70s by the afternoon while we remain mostly sunny.

Weak shortwave traverses the upper levels of the atmosphere only increasing cloud cover for the Wednesday before we see clearer skies as we wrap up the week as high pressure builds in along the east coast.

Another wave of energy moves in closer by the upcoming weekend along with some Atlantic moisture. We could muster up a few light showers but have kept rain chances out for now.