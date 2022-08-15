COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The break in the heat and humidity is over, we’ll be back to the middle 90s and it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Most of the day looks to stay dry but a few stray storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Tracking a cold front that will kick up a few showers and thunderstorms this evening with the best chance for storms after 5 PM and through early Tuesday morning. A few storms, especially from Columbus and areas north may contain strong winds up to 60 mph.

This front will play a key role in our forecast over the next several days, keeping showers and storms in our forecast for the remainder of the week. Clouds and the chance for storms will keep temperatures cool by the end of the week and weekend.