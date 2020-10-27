Mostly cloudy and quiet today while Zeta moves in for Wednesday & Thursday

Under weak ridging across the region as we continue to see mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon ahead of Zeta which will impact our area late Wednesday into early Thursday. The good news with Zeta, the system is moving rather quickly and the frontal boundary approaching from the west will help speed up the system even more. However, locally we anticipate a brief window for severe weather with the possibility of isolated spin-up tornadoes, heavy rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 mph. Zeta was downgraded to a tropical storm at the 5 am advisory, but forecasted again to regain strength once it is back into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Aforementioned frontal boundary will bring cooler and breezier conditions to close the week and starting the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s for Friday morning with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s. Over the weekend temperatures will stay cool and just below average with more cloud cover building in ahead of a dry frontal boundary set to arrive by Monday.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 84° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 81° 73°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 90% 78° 52°

Friday

69° / 52°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 52°

Saturday

67° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 67° 54°

Sunday

71° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 45°

Monday

66° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

8 PM
Showers
40%
77°

75°

9 PM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
75°

74°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
74°

73°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Rain
80%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

