Mostly cloudy and quiet today while Zeta moves in for Wednesday & Thursday

Under weak ridging across the region as we continue to see mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon ahead of Zeta which will impact our area late Wednesday into early Thursday. The good news with Zeta, the system is moving rather quickly and the frontal boundary approaching from the west will help speed up the system even more. However, locally we anticipate a brief window for severe weather with the possibility of isolated spin-up tornadoes, heavy rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 mph. Zeta was downgraded to a tropical storm at the 5 am advisory, but forecasted again to regain strength once it is back into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Aforementioned frontal boundary will bring cooler and breezier conditions to close the week and starting the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s for Friday morning with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s. Over the weekend temperatures will stay cool and just below average with more cloud cover building in ahead of a dry frontal boundary set to arrive by Monday.