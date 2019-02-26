Mostly cloudy skies today and warmer

Today--A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Tonight--A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Wednesday--A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Wednesday Night--A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Thursday--Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Night--A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Friday---A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Friday Night---A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Saturday---A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Saturday Night--A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. SundayA 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Sunday NightA 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. MondayA 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.