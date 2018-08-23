7 Day Forecast

Mostly dry and pleasant Friday, rain increases next week

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

The weather kicks-off just right for Friday night football. Weekend changes are not a washout but isolated rain showers return.  

Most of the measurable rainfall this weekend will start far south and east of Columbus. The forecast begins to experience a steady sub-tropical humid air mass that lifts north across most of the southeast region. 

Readings will top out each day close to 90° depending on how much rain and storms cover the region. Overnight low readings drop down into the lower 70s. 

