Mostly dry for Monday as we return back to a wet pattern

Locked in the clouds this afternoon and that’ll pretty much be the case tomorrow as well with a few showers expected late on Monday before the unsettled and wet pattern kicks back up again.

Temperatures will be warming ahead of a cold front that will move into the region from the northwest. Overcast with showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with periods of heavy rain likely. Frontal boundary will transverse the region through Wednesday with more showers and storms. By Thursday, the main frontal boundary will be through the region; however, showers will be likely behind the front. This will make for a raw day with cool and wet conditions.

During the three day period of Tuesday through Thursday we will likely see another 2-3 inches of rain across the valley. For the year we’ve already seen little over 12″ which puts us close to 6″ above average.

Good news come Friday as high pressure builds in letting us dry out a bit before another system returns next week. Somewhat uncertain when it will arrive either Sunday into Monday or Monday into Tuesday. Stay with us for details on that system throughout the week.