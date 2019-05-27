7 Day Forecast

Mostly sunny and hot for Memorial Day

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:38 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:38 AM EDT

The heat continues on this Memorial Day.

We're expected to get back into the mid to upper 90s later this afternoon and evening. 

The hot and dry weather will continue through mid week before the ridge of high pressure slowly weakens that'll allow some frontal systems to move back into the southeast.

Rain chances increase late Thursday into next weekend with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories