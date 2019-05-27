Mostly sunny and hot for Memorial Day
The heat continues on this Memorial Day.
We're expected to get back into the mid to upper 90s later this afternoon and evening.
The hot and dry weather will continue through mid week before the ridge of high pressure slowly weakens that'll allow some frontal systems to move back into the southeast.
Rain chances increase late Thursday into next weekend with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms.
