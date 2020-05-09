MOTHER’S DAY: Cool start with a pleasant afternoon

We will continue the cool and pleasant weather as we turn the page for Mother’s Day. A cool start with many areas in the mid to low 40s with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. We are watching a dry ‘cool’ front that will move through late on Sunday into early morning hours of Monday, but otherwise remaining pleasant. Monday you’ll noticeable a tad cooler readings in the afternoon. High pressure builds across the south and east coast and turning quiet for the week ahead.

With high pressure built in overhead our temperatures will start to gradually warm throughout the week. We will turn below average temperatures into above average temperatures by Friday where afternoon readings will teeter on that 90 degree mark. We should stay dry until a week the upcoming Sunday at this time.