COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Less humid, but breezy conditions will continue through Saturday evening after the frontal passage Friday. The pleasant and sunny conditions will stick around for the remainder of Mother’s Day Weekend.

A few clouds overnight but sunny skies return with a few clouds for Sunday. The breezy conditions do die down as we go into the second half of the weekend.

Starting the week with similar conditions with northeast winds as temperatures hover right near 80 degrees. Not much changing through midweek, but temperatures do start to climb into the mid 80s.

Transition more into and eastwardly flow Wednesday, which will help increase humidity levels across the southeast. A few clouds will come in late with more clouds likely by Thursday and Friday.

With the increased humidity a few rainfall chances move back into the forecast by Friday and the upcoming weekend.