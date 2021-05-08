 

MOTHER’S DAY: Warm and sunny to start with late evening clouds

A quiet and pleasant afternoon across the region for Saturday and we stay quiet heading into Mother’s Day. Another cool start with readings in the low 50s so just a tad warmer than Saturday morning, but a warm afternoon in store with readings pushing the upper 80s. Clouds build in across the late in the day on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring a quick shot of showers late with most of the energy falling apart once it reaches us.

Waking up Monday with overcast skies and possible some showers and storms about the region as the frontal boundary starts to stall across the News 3 viewing area. Showers and storms will be possible all day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Remaining unsettled heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as the boundary still hangs up across Columbus. Isolated showers and storms will be possible until we start to clear out by late Thursday and into Friday.

High pressure builds in late this week and into the upcoming weekend keeping us sunny and dry.

Saturday

78° / 53°
Fair
Fair 0% 78° 53°

Sunday

88° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 88° 64°

Monday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 69% 77° 64°

Tuesday

79° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 79° 59°

Wednesday

64° / 53°
Rain
Rain 62% 64° 53°

Thursday

66° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 46% 66° 53°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 76° 52°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

10 PM
Clear
1%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

12 AM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

2 AM
Clear
1%
59°

59°

3 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
57°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

