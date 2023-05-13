COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking warm conditions for Mother’s Day as we are under weak high pressure, but that will be brief in your forecast.

Watching a weak boundary that will drape into our region for the start of the week likely bringing another thunderstorm cluster that could bring in some gusty winds late Monday.

Slightly cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s. Stray showers and storms will continue to be possible with heating of the day. Aforementioned front will stall and drape across the News 3 viewing area setting off isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon.

Extended forecast will keep temperatures in the mid 80s as we are tracking a cold front around next Saturday.