Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-A cold front moved across the News 3 viewing area brining strong storms on Wednesday, but the good news is that we’ll get some relief in the heat and humidity over the next few days.

Starting today, drier air will filter into the region. It will feel “comfortable” for this time of the year with high temperatures near average. This will continue Thursday as well with highs a tad bit warmer.

We’ll likely lack rainfall over the next few days as high pressure sets up across the southeast. Look for sunshine and temperatures to begin to warm back up by Friday and through the weekend, Slight uptick in the humidity this weekend which means it will feel like the triple digits on both Saturday and Sunday.