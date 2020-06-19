Near average today but hot this weekend.

We started the work week with highs below average and we’ll end the week near average. Sunny start to the day then clouds building back in, there is chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon and early evening. Like the last few days, shower chances have been low so if you get a shower or a little bit of light rain you are one of the lucky ones. Highs today in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Summer begins on Saturday at 5:43 PM EDT and it will be HOT! Sunny skies with a slim chance of a stray shower in the afternoon, high temperatures will warm up to the low 90 to a few middle 90s across the area. We’ll continue with the heat into Father’s Day and this could be the hottest day of the year so far with sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s.

Good news: We do start to see more rain chances and cooler temperatures by Tuesday and into the middle of next week. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday will reach the upper 80s