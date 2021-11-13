Near freezing temperatures to start Sunday, cool and pleasant by afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front moved through the region overnight and brought some cool, but pleasant conditions for your Saturday afternoon. However, changes are coming as temperatures will fall quickly once the sun sets across the area tonight.

With temperatures expected to fall near freezing for most of the region, Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been posted for the region. If you have sensitive vegetation outside, now would be a good time to cover them or bring them inside ahead of the cold temperatures.

Temperatures, although below average, will warm up gradually into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front, which will be dry moves into the area Monday. This front will not have any impact in the forecast as temperatures progressively warm each afternoon through the upcoming week until another weak front moves in later in the week.

Frontal system due into the area by Thursday as been trending drier and drier with every forecast run. For this reason we have back off on rainfall chances, but have kept a few light showers in the region as it comes through. We once again cool down behind this front.