COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a weak boundary to the north that has helped initiate some shower activity through the day Tuesday. This boundary slides east leaving us dry overnight with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures remain warm with low 60s.

As high pressure slides eastward another weak frontal boundary slides in for Thursday and Friday. A few light spotty showers will be possible for both Thursday and Friday as temperatures should approach near-records in some areas. Staying mostly cloudy and well above average through the weekend.

For next week, the weather pattern remains unchanged although we are tracking another front that will bring another chance of a few spotty showers late Monday and into Tuesday.

Temperatures will be close to 10-15 degrees above average through the forecast period. Overnight lows will run 20 degrees above average for this time of year.