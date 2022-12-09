COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We reached 80 degrees on Thursday, just one degree away from tying the old record of 81 set back in 1926. Today will be similar as we jump up to the middle to upper 70s and a few low 80s, close to another record with a forecasted high of 76 just three degrees shy of 79 set back in 1943.

A stationary front to the north will begin to slowly push to the south later today, this will increase our clouds by this evening and provide a few stray showers or two in our northern counties after 7 PM.

Early morning cold front will swing through Saturday, with more clouds and mild temperatures. A stronger cold front will swing through Sunday with a better chance for showers and slightly cooler temperatures, expect highs to drop in the upper 60s for Sunday through early next week.

Watching a chance for a few showers/storms by the middle to end of next week.