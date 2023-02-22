COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeling more like late spring today as temperatures jump up into the low 80s, a strong south wind around 30 mph will push temperatures up quickly. We have a forecasted high of 82 for Columbus today, we’ll come close to the record of 84 set back in 2018.

A little cloud cover early but clouds should begin to decrease later this morning and into the afternoon, expect some sunshine today.

No major changes over the next few days as we keep a mixture of sun and clouds and a chance for a few stray showers, temperatures will remain in the low 80s which will keep us near record highs on Thursday and Friday.