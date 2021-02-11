Nearing 70 today with afternoon and evening showers and storms.

This morning: Dense Fog Advisory through the mid-morning for visibility less than a fourth of a mile, be sure to allow yourself extra time.

This Afternoon: Dry through at least the first half of the afternoon as a cold front moves close to the area. Showers and storms will move in around 4 PM and last through the PM Commute, severe weather not expected but heavy rain is possible. Warm today despite the cloud cover, most of us will be near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Tonight: Lingering showers and light rain likely as this system pulls out, clouds stick with us and temperatures stay mild.

Friday through the weekend: Staying unsettled to end the week and to start the weekend, showers and light rain will continue on Friday and temperatures will be a tad bit cooler with most of us in the middle 60s. Low pressure to our south on Saturday will allow more moisture into the area, expect scattered showers through the majority of the day.