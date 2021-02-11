 

Nearing 70 today with afternoon and evening showers and storms.

This morning:  Dense Fog Advisory through the mid-morning for visibility less than a fourth of a mile, be sure to allow yourself extra time. 

This Afternoon: Dry through at least the first half of the afternoon as a cold front moves close to the area. Showers and storms will move in around 4 PM and last through the PM Commute, severe weather not expected but heavy rain is possible. Warm today despite the cloud cover, most of us will be near 70 degrees this afternoon. 

Tonight: Lingering showers and light rain likely as this system pulls out, clouds stick with us and temperatures stay mild.

Friday through the weekend: Staying unsettled to end the week and to start the weekend, showers and light rain will continue on Friday and temperatures will be a tad bit cooler with most of us in the middle 60s. Low pressure to our south on Saturday will allow more moisture into the area, expect scattered showers through the majority of the day. 

Thursday

72° / 57°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 55% 72° 57°

Friday

60° / 47°
Showers
Showers 53% 60° 47°

Saturday

53° / 46°
Rain
Rain 87% 53° 46°

Sunday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 65% 56° 47°

Monday

60° / 39°
Showers
Showers 60% 60° 39°

Tuesday

49° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 33°

Wednesday

56° / 50°
PM Showers
PM Showers 53% 56° 50°

57°

6 AM
Foggy
9%
57°

57°

7 AM
Foggy
12%
57°

58°

8 AM
Foggy
12%
58°

59°

9 AM
Foggy
12%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
64°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

68°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
68°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
65°

64°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
64°

64°

10 PM
Light Rain
65%
64°

63°

11 PM
Rain
69%
63°

62°

12 AM
Light Rain
72%
62°

62°

1 AM
Showers
54%
62°

62°

2 AM
Showers
45%
62°

61°

3 AM
Showers
42%
61°

60°

4 AM
Showers
38%
60°

60°

5 AM
Showers
44%
60°

