COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The summer heat is on with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll keep a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms into the late afternoon and evening but once the sunsets, showers and storms should fade away.

A strong cold front will pull out of the central Plains Thursday, this will provide thunderstorms to portions of Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. This front will slide east by Friday, arriving in our area by late Friday morning and afternoon. We are weather aware Friday due to this cold front, still several days out so timing and overall threats are still in question.