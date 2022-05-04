Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Rain chances will remain limited today and on Thursday with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our next chance for storms will come on Friday as a strong cold front moves out of the central and southern Plains today and Thursday. This front will cause severe weather for southern Missouri down to Louisiana on Thursday then sliding east by Friday.

WEATHER AWARE Friday: Areas from Columbus down to Eufaula to the Northwest are under a slight risk for severe weather with the best time from noon through 10 PM. The setup is for any given spot and likely isolated with strong wind gusts, with these storms and a few may reach severe levels. This is an unsettled pattern and times out on a busy Friday travel day, so we are Weather Aware.