Nearing average by Friday, hot this weekend

Temperatures are starting to heat back up!

Today won’t be too bad but it will be noticeably warmer than the last three days as high temperatures reach the middle 80s. A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.

A few more showers are possible on Friday but the focus will be on the temperatures. We will reach near average for Friday afternoon with highs in the low 90s, a little more humidity could make it feel a few degrees warmer too. Enjoy the “cooler” temperatures for Friday because it will get HOT this weekend. Highs this weekend will soar into the middle 90s under sunny skies, Father’s Day could easily become the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures jump to about 96 degrees for some.

More showers and storms expected for next week but temperatures will remain in the low 90s.