COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The heat is on for the News 3 viewing area, expect high temperatures to soar into the middle 90s this afternoon. A little more humidity today will make it feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits so be sure to drink plenty of water.

Record highs:

For Columbus, our forecasted high of 96 will come very close to the record high of 97 set back in 1962. Our winds will be out of the Southwest gusting to about 15 mph, this may help us reach the record but at the moment I believe we’ll fall short.

This weekend:

A mixture of sun and clouds on Friday with temperatures in the middle 90s, there is a very slim chance for a pop-up shower/storm in the late afternoon but most will stay dry.

Rain chances will go up for both Saturday and Sunday, as temperatures fall into the upper 80s.