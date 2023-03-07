Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few clouds and a passing shower or sprinkle this morning, this will not have a major impact on our morning commute. Clouds will decrease behind a weak cold front so expect sunshine this afternoon. Nearing records for some today, we’ve got a forecasted high of 84 for Columbus and the record is 85 set back in 1918.

Increasing clouds on Wednesday with a small chance for passing shower Wednesday evening, better chance for showers comes on Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in the forecast for Friday as a cold front begins to move into the area. Temperatures will cool behind this front to the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll likely stay a little unsettled with chances for passing showers and cooler temperatures through early next week.