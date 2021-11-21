Next cold front arrives Monday morning bringing showers and cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-You will notice more clouds today as we sit ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s to low 70s as clouds increase during the day, our rain chances won’t increase however until we approach early Monday morning.

A strong cold front will sweep across the News 3 viewing area early Monday morning brining with it the chance for rain. While rainfall totals do not look overly impressive, we’ve been dry for much of the month so any little bit will be welcomed. This front will quickly exit then clouds will begin to decrease during the afternoon and evening.

Behind the front temperatures will be cooler and it will be a little breezy. Expect Tuesday morning to start off cold with the 30s and then struggling to get out of the 50s, we’ll have plenty of sunshine so this should aid in our warm up.

Slowly warming back up as we approach Thanksgiving, clouds will increase during the afternoon thanks to our next cold front that will arrive Friday morning.