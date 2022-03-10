COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible this morning making the morning commute a little slow, especially after 6 AM. Severe weather not expected and rain should wrap up by midday.

Clouds will break later today and we’ll see a little sun, this will warm temperatures back up to the upper 60s to near 70 for some.

Weather Aware Friday night into early Saturday morning: A majority of Friday will stay dry but a slight shower cannot be ruled out. A stronger front will slide through late Friday night into early Saturday morning with the best time between 11 PM Friday through 4 AM Saturday. This front will have more energy and a bigger push of cold air compared to the fronts earlier in the week, this means we have the chance to see strong/severe storms. Slight risk for severe weather mainly southeast of Columbus, damaging winds and the threat for an isolated tornado exist.

Behind this front it will be cooler and breezy with gusty winds and temperatures only in the 40s, the wind will make it feel like the 30s. We’ll stay chilly for the weekend but then warming back up early next week