Next system moves in: Chance for rain this afternoon and evening.

The sun on Tuesday was nice, but the clouds are back and eventually the rain will move back in. Look for a few isolated showers in the morning with rain likely after lunch time and into the evening, the heaviest looks to stay south of Columbus but the evening commute could be soggy. A few lingering showers will be possible overnight but for the most part the rain will wrap up by 10 PM.

Mostly sunny on Thursday as we sit in between two systems once again, clouds will increase late Thursday and rain will move in on Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday but by Sunday we’ll see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, we’ll keep this with us into early next week.