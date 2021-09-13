Nicholas will advance northward and we will tap rain chances

These showers and storms are lifting northward and all this humid air is lifting in from tropical storm Nicholas. The opportunities for more showers and storms will continue through Friday of this week until a front pushes all the moisture eastward.

The tropics are also active in the Atlantic with a few waves and also Nicolas in the Gulf of Mexico.

The second front will sweep through the region by Friday morning bringing showers and a few storms across the two-state region until it exits and clears us all just in time for the weekend.