UPDATE: Impacts…Damaging Winds Could Blow Down Trees And Power Lines. Widespread Power Outages Are Possible. Travel Could Be Difficult, Especially For High Profile Vehicles.

Weather Aware Update: Thursday and Veterans Day morning for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience tropical storm force winds sustained and even stronger gusts up to 50…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.

Prolonged steady and gusty winds and torrential heavy rainfall will lead to:

Power Outages, Wind Damage, Flash Flooding, and our tornado threat will be mainly central Georgia but we need to watch the approaching rain bands for a low risk of weak spin-up tornadoes because the track appears to be drifting farther west.

Track the latest on Nicole…