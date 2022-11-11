Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We may have a few isolated showers lingering tomorrow morning with conditions remaining breezy. Readings will warm slightly into the lower 70s with morning lows reaching into the upper 50s.

We will start to see a cooling trend on Sunday with readings dipping into the upper 60s and then into the upper 50s on Monday. Monday morning we will see near-freezing temperatures with readings dipping into the upper 30s. Our cloud cover will clear back up by Sunday with only a few high clouds remaining. These conditions will last throughout Monday.

These chilly conditions will continue into Tuesday with near-freezing temperatures again Tuesday morning. By Wednesday we will start to see our temperatures warm back up slightly with morning lows reaching back into the lower 40s. Our next chance of rain will come Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning with isolated showers possible.