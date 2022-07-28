COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) –No significant changes in our forecast as we remain under a stagnant pattern of weak high pressure. High temperatures will continue to range from the low to middle 90s during the late afternoon with pop-up showers and storms.

A weak front will approach the News 3 viewing are late Saturday into Sunday but don’t expect much to come from it. Rain chances will increase a little bit more, our afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to middle 90s on both days.

Staying seasonable through early next week with pop-up showers and storms.