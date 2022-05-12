COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-No big change in our forecast as high pressure dominates and temperatures stay warm. Sunshine for most of the day although a few passing clouds later this evening will be possible.

A coastal low will bring in more clouds from the east on Friday, a few spotty showers are possible especially east of Columbus. This is not a big rain maker for us but if we can squeeze out any moisture this will be very welcomed.

A few stray showers and a storm possible on Sunday and Monday but still, moisture remains limited.

Get ready for the heat to move in, temperatures will begin to trend up by the middle of next week as highs start to reach the middle 90s.