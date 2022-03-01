Columbus, GA(WRBL)-After some clouds build in for this morning we are talking about a pretty nice forecast shaping up across the southeast.

Temperatures steadily warm through the day with the 60s on the board by the lunch hour and low 70s by the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build from Texas across the southeast keeping us dry and stable and allowing us to continue to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Low 80s return for the upcoming weekend before another frontal system arrives early next week.