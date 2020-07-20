No relief in the heat anytime soon

There will be no relief in the heat so if you were hoping that this week would provide us with some cooler temperatures, think again!

After a very hot Sunday with a high at 99 degrees, we’ll do it all over again today with highs back in the upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The only relief we may see will be in the form of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later on this afternoon, this would cool temperatures off temporarily but we will right back to warm and muggy conditions once the storm passes.

Expect pop-up showers and storms to continue this week with highs staying in the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Rain chances could increase this weekend as temperatures cool down just a little.