No relief in the heat anytime soon

7 Day Forecast

There will be no relief in the heat so if you were hoping that this week would provide us with some cooler temperatures, think again! 

After a very hot Sunday with a high at 99 degrees, we’ll do it all over again today with highs back in the upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The only relief we may see will be in the form of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later on this afternoon, this would cool temperatures off temporarily but we will right back to warm and muggy conditions once the storm passes.

Expect pop-up showers and storms to continue this week with highs staying in the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Rain chances could increase this weekend as temperatures cool down just a little.

Monday

97° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 97° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 76°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Saturday

93° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
89°

92°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

