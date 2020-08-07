No surprise, our forecast remains the same to end the week

No big changes in our forecast as we end this week and start the weekend, we’ll be hot, humid and have a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms.

Today:

Another sunny start with mild temperatures in the morning, we’ll warm up quickly with clouds building into the area around lunchtime. Showers and a few thunderstorms will bubble up during the afternoon and evening, very similar to the last few days. Not everyone will get a shower today but if you do, relief in the heat and a nice good soaking will be possible.

This Weekend:

A little bit of the same this weekend with dry and sunny starts and afternoon and evening pop-up storms. Highs this weekend will reach the upper 90s for most with Sunday potentially being the hottest day of the weekend.

Next Week:

At the moment it looks like our rain chances will increase next week especially Tuesday through Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Despite the increased rain chances temperatures only fall a few degrees to near or slightly above average.