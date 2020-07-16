Not as many storms today, still hot and humid

We reached 95 degrees before rain and thunderstorms moved across the area, some of these storms were on the strong side with gusty winds and even large hail.

Today will be a little bit different, we’ll still have the chance for storms but the coverage or the amount that we see will be less compared to Wednesday. Any storm that forms will provide temporary heat and humidity relief because high temperatures are still expected to reach the low to middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

After today, our rain chances really begin to drop off and we’ll just stay hot and humid. There is a slim chance of a stray shower on Friday but I do believe most will stay dry at the moment and we’ll keep this dry pattern into the weekend too. Expect highs on Friday in the middle 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees, the same can be said for this weekend as well.

Pop-up showers and storms possible on Monday but it appears that our rain chances look more favorable by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’ll also see a slight dip in our temperatures but don’t expect a significant cool down.