Not bad to start the work week, a few pop-up storms possible this afternoon.

After a gorgeous weekend, today will be a little bit of the same. Expect plenty of sunshine this morning with pleasant temperatures, clouds will build in this afternoon and we’ll have a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms due to daytime heating and a little bit of humidity. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s with a light north wind around 5-10 mph.

A pesky low will keep a little bit more cloud cover and cooler temperatures for Tuesday, highs only reach the low to middle 80s which is below average but also refreshing for the middle of June. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon as well but rainfall chances look to be better today than on Tuesday at the moment.

Pop-up showers and storms will remain possible through the rest of the week, rainfall totals at the moment are not significant but it is something that your garden might enjoy.

Summer officially begins on Saturday and it will feel like it, temperatures could reach the middle 90s with sun under sunny skies.