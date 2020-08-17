Not bad to start the work week, rain chances will increase by mid-week

Not too bad to start the work week after a perfect Sunday.
A cold front will slowly slide through today and we could squeeze out a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder as highs stay in the low to middle 90s. Another shot of drier will move in behind the front on Tuesday morning, this will be before it stalls out to the south of Columbus. A few showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible from Columbus and points south but showers coverage looks fairly low at this time.

Our rain chances will ramp up by Wednesday due to more moisture and a stalled out front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as highs stay in the low 90s. We can expect this pattern to continue into the first half of the weekend and temperatures will dip into the upper 80s for a majority of the area.

Monday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 71°

Tuesday

93° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 71°

Thursday

84° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 84° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 69°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 84° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 70°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

