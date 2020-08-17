Not bad to start the work week, rain chances will increase by mid-week

Not too bad to start the work week after a perfect Sunday.

A cold front will slowly slide through today and we could squeeze out a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder as highs stay in the low to middle 90s. Another shot of drier will move in behind the front on Tuesday morning, this will be before it stalls out to the south of Columbus. A few showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible from Columbus and points south but showers coverage looks fairly low at this time.



Our rain chances will ramp up by Wednesday due to more moisture and a stalled out front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as highs stay in the low 90s. We can expect this pattern to continue into the first half of the weekend and temperatures will dip into the upper 80s for a majority of the area.