5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warm readings continue in the forecast for the remainder of the week and weekend as the atmosphere remains dry and stable. Overnight lows will be mild with temperatures falling only into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. With added humidity levels, a few areas will likely see some patchy fog in places.

Thursday and Friday temperatures continue to climb into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to sink into the region from the Carolinas. Above average weekend with temperatures encroaching on the mid 80s, but finally tracking a change in the forecast for the start of the new week.

Cold front comes crashing through late on Monday bringing in breezier and gustier conditions out of the northwest. Temperatures are slow to fall behind the front, but you will definitely notice a difference come Tuesday for Halloween.

Once the front is through, some discrepancies in the extended forecast whether or not another area of low pressure forms bringing in a slight chance of showers for Thursday. But nonetheless, rainfall chances remain slim to none with a dry forecast.