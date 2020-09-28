Not one but two cold fronts will move through this week

Big changes are in the forecast for this week, it will more like late October and early November.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning but will improve before lunch time, clouds will break apart as well leading us to a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to warm up to the low to middle 80s which is near average. A fairly strong cold front will approach the area during the evening (after 6 PM) and bring us the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be a little strong initially in eastern Alabama with wind the primary threat but this should diminish quickly as the front moves east. Showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning as temperatures quickly fall to the low 60s.

Off and on showers for Tuesday even though the front will be to our east. This cloud cover and chance for showers will keep temperatures from warming up and most of the area will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon.

After Tuesday we’ll see more sun and below average temperatures with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday and morning temperatures in the low 50s. A brief warm up on Thursday ahead of our next cold front, this front will be a dry front and bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air into the region. Temperatures to round out the week and start the weekend will be in the low 70s with overnight temperatures dropping to the upper 50s to possibly upper 40s for some!

Time to break out the fall sweaters!