Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The stationary front will continue to influence our forecast today as it sticks just to our north, this means no big change in the unsettled and gloomy forecast. A few passing showers and light rain this morning through midday, then showers will become more isolated for the afternoon and evening. Highs today will remain in the low to middle 80s area wide.

Morning rain will likely continue for Wednesday and even Thursday thanks again to the stationary front, high temperatures on both days will likely be the coolest of the week with most of us in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. After morning showers on Friday, the front will finally exit the region and we’ll begin to dry out just in time for Friday night football and the weekend.